Feb. 25 proclaimed as ‘Jim Spencer Day’ to honor Austin’s longtime weathercaster

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Austin City Council member is honoring KXAN’s Jim Spencer with a proclamation officially designating Feb. 25 as “Jim Spencer Day” in the City of Austin.

In January, Spencer announced his semi-retirement after 30 years as KXAN’s chief weathercaster. He is the longest-serving weathercaster in the history of Austin television.

Inspired by Spencer’s commitment to the Austin community, City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly surprised Spencer at the KXAN studios Tuesday with the proclamation signed by Mayor Steve Adler. She said she wanted to thank Spencer for everything he’s done for the community during severe weather events.

“When I was five years old, I remember seeing you on TV, it was 30 years ago, and you educated us about the weather and the patterns and what was happening, and you helped prepare us for emergency situations,” Kelly said.

She said she remembers the May 1997 Central Texas tornado outbreak when she was in elementary school and how Spencer helped guide people to stay safe.

“You made a big difference in so many lives, and you’ve really felt like part of our family, much like other families across the city, and that’s a really special thing. And it deserves special recognition,” Kelly told Spencer.

This is Kelly’s first proclamation as a council member, representing District 6.

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans will officially take over as chief of the First Warning Weather Team March 1st.