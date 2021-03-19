Fearing an outbreak, Central Texas university officials ask students to quarantine following spring break

Beachgoers take advantage of the weather as they spend time on Clearwater Beach Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Clearwater, Fla., a popular spring break destination, west of Tampa. Colleges around the U.S. are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage beachfront partying that could raise infection rates back on campus. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas universities are preparing to welcome back students from spring break, asking those who traveled to take the necessary precautions to protect their peers from transmitting COVID-19.

With the downward trend of hospitalizations and active cases in Austin-Travis County, Austin Public Health would like to make sure it stays that way. On Friday, health leaders advised anybody who went on vacations where “masking and social distancing weren’t adhered to,” they should quarantine and test.

“We’re still in Stage 3, but we’re concerned with spring break,” Dr. Mark Escott, APH interim health authority said.

The University of Texas sent out a message to students recommending they get tested 1-3 days before their trip and then again 3-5 days after they return. Students are also being asked to self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel. The time limit is extended to 10 days if they do not get tested.

At Texas State University, faculty, staff and students are also being strongly encouraged to get tested during the week following spring break.

School officials said classes will not alter from the online or in-person modality determined at the beginning of the semester, but said that faculty will have the discretion to switch to a fully-virtual format for the week following spring break if they feel it will not negatively impact student success.

St. Edward’s University officials, based on feedback from students, eliminated the traditional spring break week altogether, opting instead for three “wellness days” dispersed throughout the semester. This allows the semester to end on time on May 3.

“With the majority of students on campus or in the Austin region, it is critical that we do not create a large super-spreading event following the return of spring break,” a St. Edwards University spokesperson said.