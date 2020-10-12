‘Fear the Walking Dead’ films in southeast Austin park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Zombies are taking over the City of Austin yet again.

AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” filmed in Richard Moya Park Monday, according to Travis County. The park is located off Burleson Road near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

KXAN viewers saw the crew’s cars lined up around the park and told us about it, but this isn’t the first time Austin has been used for the show’s backdrop.

In November 2017, the show filmed in areas near Shady Cedar Drive and Onion Creek Drive, as well as Sand Hill Drive and Thatch Lane. In 2019, the show shot in Southeast Metropolitan Park in Del Valle.

Round Rock also got some zombie love. In 2017, “Fear of the Walking Dead” reportedly took over the Dell Diamond for a shoot. A drone captured the production’s setup inside the baseball diamond.

The TV series, which started in 2015, is a spinoff of the popular zombie apocalypse show “The Walking Dead.” It’s currently airing its sixth season.