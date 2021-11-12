‘Fear the Walking Dead’ ditches Central Texas for Georgia

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Post-apocalyptic drama, “Fear the Walking Dead,” will move its production base to Georgia, the Austin Film Commission confirmed to KXAN.

The AFC cited the competitive incentive process in surrounding states as a basis for the move.

Incentives come from the state level, the AFC said. KXAN has reached out to the state film office, which directed us to Governor Greg Abbott’s office. We have not heard back from the governor’s office yet.

The Austin Film Commission says Central Texas traditionally had an edge in bringing productions into the area because of our diverse scenery within a small geographic area, but that states like New Mexico, Louisiana, Georgia and Oklahoma are providing high incentives which has become a big factor.

“Our incentives are competitive but we do have limited funding,” Brian Gannon the director of the AFC said. “It’s kind of an arms race right now between states.”

The move leaves behind hundreds of local production workers. The AFC said they’re reaching out to other productions trying to fill that gap.

“There’s lots of spending that goes on on these shows,” Gannon said. He notes that productions buy everything from lumber to catering to car rentals and hotels.

Still, Gannon says Austin has a lot to offer the film industry. With roughly 20 studio spaces, vendors in town and a crew base that’s been around for decades, the AFC is hopeful they can draw a new production to fill the space of “Fear the Walking Dead,” a spinoff of the popular show “The Walking Dead.”

KXAN has also reached out to the Georgia Department of Economic Development to ask about the specific incentives offered and will update this article if we hear back.