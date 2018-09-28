FDA could soon name specific retailers during food recalls Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is looking at taking an extra step when it comes to food recalls.

Soon consumers can not only find out who produced recalled food but where it's being sold. New proposed guidelines set forth by the FDA discusses "publicly disclosing" retailers when a recalled item could cause serious health problems.

Traditionally, the FDA did not share names of specific stores selling recalled foods because of concerns it would jeopardize certain confidential supply chain information between retailers and suppliers.

Typically, the information on companies distributing the recalled food was more than enough for many to determine whether they had already purchased it and to avoid it if they hadn't.

However, these new guidelines pertain to certain food cases such as items that are not easily identified from their retail packaging (or lack thereof). Those items include things such as deli cheese, nuts, fresh fruit and veggies sold individually, as well as pet food sold in bulk.

The FDA has already put this into practice this summer: it named stores where pre-cut melon was recalled due to salmonella infections.