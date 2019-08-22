Faulk Library renovations, gun violence task force top council agenda Thursday

The Austin History Center would store much of its archives in the city’s old central library.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s what to look out for this week on Austin City Council’s agenda:

Use of Faulk Library

The Council will decide whether to authorize the next step in renovations at Austin’s old Central Library. The second and third floors of the Faulk Library building would be used by the Austin History Center for archives. The fourth floor would house additional Austin History Center staff. At Tuesday’s work session, CM Jimmy Flannigan questioned whether the Faulk Library was the most appropriate space for History Center archives. He’s proposing an amendment that will leave open the possibility that other city services could be housed in the building.

New Fund for Rainey Street Improvements

Council members will discuss whether to use certain fees for a newly created Rainey Street Historic District Special Revenue Fund. Right-of-way fees, alley vacation sales payments and license agreement payments from development projects within the Rainey Street District would be used to fund other projects in that area.

Task Force on Gun Violence

Council will also decide whether to create a local gun violence task force to advise the Council on potential actions the City can take to reduce gun violence at the local level. This would include making recommendations for enhancing existing resources and campaigns, such as safe storage education, community and domestic violence intervention, and gun surrender programs. The task force would consist of eleven members. Each Council member and Mayor Adler would nominate one person, with task force members selecting a Chair and Vice-Chair at their first meeting.

East Riverside Zoning

A series of controversial zoning changes at East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road will come in front of Council for a second reading. The developer wants to rezone the property, currently apartments, to include a mixed-use development, taller buildings and an ability to participate in the city of Austin’s density bonus program. Two weeks ago the first reading drew a series of protests, which resulted in several arrests.

