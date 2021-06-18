Father’s Day deals: Austin-area coupons and freebies

MISSION, Texas (Border Report) -- After 20 minutes of crawling on all fours under thorny thistle, through spiderwebs, and over dead tree branches and prickly brush early Thursday morning, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jesse Moreno came to a clearing in a South Texas field with thigh-high wild grass and carrizo cane where he reached down and pulled out Luis Arturo Solorzan.

Solorzan, 46, of El Salvador had been hiding for about 15 minutes. He told Moreno he crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico on a raft with a group of other migrants around 7 a.m., and for 75 minutes, they'd been walking and trying to evade arrest. Two ran and agents chased them. None had documents to legally be in the United States.