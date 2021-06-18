Father’s Day deals: Austin-area coupons and freebies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Father’s Day is Saturday and a number of local restaurants and businesses have some deals for dads ready to go.
- iFly Indoor Skydiving at 13265 U.S. 183 A: Dads get a free video when using the code FLYDAD21 to buy a First Time Flyer package on or before Sunday
- League of Rebels at 411 W. Second St.: Hosting a celebration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with cookies, a 20% off sale and it’s providing a free baseball cap with every purchase.
- Plucker’s Wing Bar, various locations: Dads who are Pluckers Club or Pluckers Club Lite members get a free meal (entree, side, non-alcoholic drink of up to $16) on Sunday
- TCBY, various locations: Dads get their first 6oz of frozen yogurt free at participating locations on Sunday
- Typhoon Texas at 18500 Texas 130 North Service Road: Dads get free admission on Sunday with the purchase of one Any-Day ticket.
Are we missing anything? Send us an email at reportit@kxan.com