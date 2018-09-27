Father wants city to take action after his son was killed in North Austin Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The father of Jonathan Rogers who was killed on August 24 wants the city to do more to fight violent crime in his neighborhood. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A month after his son was shot and killed in North Austin, a father wants answers from police and is pleading with city leaders to do more to help curb crime in the area of town off of Rundberg Lane.

Roger's son, Jonathan Rogers, was shot and killed in front of his grandmother's house in late August.

"I just don't see why somebody would want to hurt my son," Rogers said.

Weeks have gone by since the 23-year-old was shot and killed in front of his grandmother's house on Mearns Meadow Boulevard.

"And we're still at square one," Rogers said. "We don't know anything, and the police aren't telling us anything."

Rogers says detectives tell him they have some leads, but no suspects yet.

Rogers attended a city council candidate forum Wednesday, in hopes that he could ask about plans to fight the crime and violence he sees ruining lives across north Austin. He was told, however, that there wouldn't be time for his question.

"If there was more programs, if there was more, just anything that would deter this from happening, maybe this wouldn't be happening. Maybe we wouldn't be doing this interview," he said. "I would really have liked to have heard you know, what are you going to do to save my district? My son died because of a violent crime."

Rogers worries if more isn't done, families like his will keep suffering. He says he hurts for the family of 26-year-old Joshua Hardesty, who was also shot and killed a couple of weeks ago, in the same area of town where Rogers was shot.

"My heart goes out to them," he said. "They're going to have to go through the exact same channels, and they're going to be left in the dark."

The offices of Greg Casar and Leslie Pool, whose districts encompass north Austin, said neither was available for comment on Rogers's concerns Wednesday.