Father wanted after 2 year-old son ingests K2, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin father is accused of endangering a child after his 2-year-old son allegedly ingested K2 while in his father’s care.

On Oct. 2 the child was brought to Dell Children’s Medical Center (DCMC) for vomiting and lethargy. The affidavit states the mother says that she and the father, Roger Regalado are married but live separately because of Regalado’s alleged drug use. The mother said that she will leave her child with the father when she is in need of childcare.

The DCMC CARE Team admitted the child for altered mental status, breathing difficulty and vomiting after exposure to “an illicit drug,” according to the affidavit.

Laboratory analysis of the victim’s blood showed the child had ingested the synthetic cannabinoid 5F-PB-22 3-Carboxyindole, which is commonly known as K2, police say.

According to a CPS caseworker, Regalado admitted to having possession of K2 the day he was watching the child and he possibly dropped some and the child ingested it.

The affidavit states that when the mother was interviewed she claimed that Regalado has a long history of drug addiction, including marijuana and K2, and that this is partly the reason she and Regalado live separately.

At the time police attempted to contact Regalado, he was admitted into a six-month drug rehabilitation program, according to the affidavit.

Regalado is wanted for the alleged offense of endangering a child, a state jail felony.