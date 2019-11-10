Father of UT student killed during hazing speaks out about Texas Cowboys alumni reunion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The father of a University of Texas student who died in a hazing-related incident says it is “very painful” that the Texas Cowboys Alumni Association have been allowed to meet.

Students from the group are banned from holding events on campus as a result of the death of member Nicky Cumberland in 2018.

But while the student chapter is inactive, former members of the Texas Cowboys held a reunion at UT’s campus on Saturday.

“They’re within legal rights to do so, but it’s problematic for us because it’s an exclamation point and an underscore that really not being transparent, and not admitting that there is something wrong in the institution, is okay,” Nicky’s father Shawn Cumberland told KXAN.

“We view it as very painful.”

The Texas Cowboys were banned from operating for six years for hazing after Nicky died, but its alumni branch is a separate organization that is not university-controlled.

Alumni president Eddie Lopez says the organization hates what happened to Nicky.

“We want to be leaders in the fight against hazing and our future plans and actions will focus on that,” he said.

Lopez said that the student chapter remains “suspended and inactive,” but added the alumni association operates “separately and independently” from the school.