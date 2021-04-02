Father arrested in death of 2-month-old last July

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 27-year-old Austin man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 2-month-old baby last July.

Rayvon Williams turned himself into custody on March 23. He faces an Injury to a Child-Reckless Bodily Injury charge, which is a first-degree felony.

Authorities responded to a home in the 5700 block of Roderick Drive on July 11, 2020 and found Williams performing CPR on the baby with the direction of a 911 dispatcher. Medical personnel were not able to revive her.

Williams told a Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy at the time that the baby had issues feeding within the last few days and had spit up green fluid that day. He said he had given her a bath, then swaddled and put her back in her bassinette. Around noon he saw she had spit up again and “was not looking well,” the affidavit said. By 12:25 p.m., he said she wasn’t breathing.

The next day, the Travis County Medical Examiner did an autopsy and found the child had numerous injuries and broken bones, some as recent as a few days before she died. The doctor “explained that no pre-existing medical conditions were found that could have caused [the child’s] injuries and determined they were consistent with physical child abuse,” the affidavit said.

“Williams tried but was not able to explain any event capable of causing [the child’s] injuries,” the affidavit said, noting he also said he wasn’t aware of anyone else being alone with her or hurting her.

Williams told investigators he did not take the baby to a doctor when she started having trouble eating despite a family member’s request for him to do so, according to the affidavit. Williams told police he had planned to take her to a doctor’s appointment the next week.

Williams is currently in custody in the Travis County Jail and bail is set at $150,000.

KXAN called and emailed Williams’ attorney Friday for comment but has not heard back yet as of the publication of this story.