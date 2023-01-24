AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lanes were reopened around 7 a.m. after part of SH-130 was closed for several hours overnight into Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle fatal crash in the area.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of SH-130 and Pearce Lane.

The northbound lanes of SH-130 were closed for several hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The lanes were reopened just before 7 a.m.

The highway was impacted from Exit 451 at Elroy Road to Exit 450 at Pearce Lane.

This is a developing story.