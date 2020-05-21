Fares on CapMetro begin again June 1, agency offering passes for those unemployed

CapMetro will install Plexiglass shield on all its vehicles by the end of May. (Photo courtesy CapMetro)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fares on CapMetro services will resume June 1, the transit agency announced Thursday.

Rides will continue to be fare-free for everyone until May 31, and the agency will also introduce the “Workforce Aid Pass,” which will offer free rides for people experiencing unemployment through the month of June.

Anyone who is currently unemployed and has been approved for benefits through the Texas Workforce Commission can apply for the Workforce Aid Pass.

To get a pass, customers have to submit acknowledgement of their unemployment status from the Texas Workforce Commission, and then forward it to workforce@capmetro.org, submit it online or take it to the CapMetro Transit Store at 209 W. 9th St.

Customers can get the pass through the CapMetro smartphone app, pick it up the the Transit Store or have it mailed to them.

“We’re really proud of the way our CapMetro team has adjusted these past few months to care for our community,” said Randy Clarke, CapMetro president and CEO. “We want to further extend our support for members of the community who are experiencing unemployment and are maybe even using CapMetro services to find their next job.”

Plexiglass shields will also be installed on all CapMetro vehicles by the end of May to further protect operators and customers, the agency said.