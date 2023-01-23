Crobot, an Austin band, is on the search for their trailer after thieves steal all their gear

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly two months after an Austin band’s trailer full of instruments and gear was stolen, fans helped fundraise $30,000 to support the band on its road to recovery.

Back in late November, Crobot guitarist Chris Bishop told KXAN video captured a red single cab pickup truck pull up alongside the trailer. The truck then hitched the trailer before driving off. That trailer contained more than $30,000 worth of instruments, equipment and props Bishop said were integral to the band touring.

Despite still working through some insurance issues, Bishop told KXAN Monday the group has been able to order replacements for nearly all of their stolen equipment and they are gearing up for an upcoming tour.

“Even though this is a really bad situation, the fans showing that sort of positivity and help in these situations really drives home the reason we do this,” he said. “We live in a van when we’re on the road and we rough it out to play music and play in front of people who enjoy it. It’s a good feeling.”

In the interim, Bishop said he had been working to rebuild by hand some of the props stolen. Beginning in late February, they’ll head back on a national tour, including stops in new markets they haven’t previously played.

Through the support of their fans, Crobot has purchased a new trailer. As a token of gratitude to those same supporters, Bishop said Crobot has added to its trailer the names of more than 300 fans who donated to the GoFundMe.

“All those people will, in a way, be on the road with us,” he said. “So yeah, it means a lot to us.”