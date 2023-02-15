AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bruce Springsteen’s biggest fans may think they’re born to run to downtown Austin Thursday evening because that’s when they’re set to see the artist known as “The Boss” perform again.

The legendary singer, along with his E Street Band, will take the stage at the Moody Center starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The doors will open at 6 p.m., according to the venue’s website.

The Moody Center has an online tool available to help concertgoers find parking nearby. There are also several parking garages close to the venue set to open at about 5 p.m.

Before Springsteen takes the stage, an Austin band will get a chance to entertain his fans outside the concert venue. The Moody Center shared that the Raccoon Brothers, a local Americana band, will perform at the Dell Technologies Plaza stage from 5:45-7:15 p.m.

Other Austin-based acts have had similar chances in the past to perform ahead of some other big-name concerts like Flora & Fawna did before a Harry Styles show last year.