Family tailgates outside Austin hospital as they await birth of first grandchild

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Central Texas family had to get creative for the birth of their first grandchild this Thanksgiving.

“It’s just the sign of the times, right?” asked Jeff Schneider, a grandfather to be. “I mean, we can’t go up because of COVID and be with our daughter so we had to do the next best thing.”

Jessica and Cole Nauman. (Photo Courtesy: Schneider family)

His family decided since they couldn’t be as close as they wanted to for their granddaughter’s arrival, they drove down and tailgated in the parking lot of the St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas.

Their daughter, Jessica Nauman, had been in labor since 3 a.m., and as of about 6 p.m., baby girl had not joined the world yet.

Still they waited — in view of Jessica’s hospital room with their Thanksgiving meal, signs and balloons — cheering her on.

“I just thought, let’s do something really big and special and just show her support that we’re here for her,” said Wendy Schneider, anxiously waiting to hold her granddaughter in her arms for the first time.