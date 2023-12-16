AUSTIN (KXAN) – Months after a woman died in a car crash that involved an on-duty Austin Police officer, her family has filed a vehicle collision and wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Austin and the officer, seeking $1 million in damages, according to the lawsuit.

Maria Casillas Reyes, 43, died at the scene of the crash on June 30 in the 1300 block of N. U.S. Highway 183 northbound after a collision with an on-duty APD officer, Alyssa Preuss, who was driving a marked patrol car. Preuss was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment but has since been released, according to APD.

The lawsuit alleges Reyes was stopped on the outside lane of the highway with a flat tire when Preuss’ vehicle crashed into the back of Reyes’ car. Reyes sustained injuries in the collision that ultimately led to her death, per the lawsuit.

KXAN reached out to the City of Austin for a response on Friday. A spokesperson for the city said they had not “yet received the lawsuit, but [are] familiar with the tragic situation. We extend our sympathy to the family for their loss.”

KXAN reached out to the attorney representing Reyes’ family but has not received a response yet.