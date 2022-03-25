AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of two people involved in a murder-suicide in north Austin are remembering them and making a plea to others to check in with your loved ones.

Carrie Rodriguez, 41, and Moises Pita-Rodriguez, 36, were pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Monday. Austin Police said it happened in the 1000 block of Bodgers Drive. Officers said they entered the home and found two people with “obvious trauma” in a bedroom.

Kelly Hobbs and Laurie McElroy are Carrie’s older sisters who are planning for her funeral next week.

“Heaven just got another angel, and we are going to miss her terribly. We are heartbroken,” Hobbs said.

Carrie Rodriguez (Courtesy of Kelly Hobbs)

Carrie Rodriguez, pictured second from left, her sisters and mother (Courtesy of Kelly Hobbs)

They said the tears haven’t stopped falling since Monday. That’s when Hobbs got a call to pick up Carrie’s daughter from school, because no one had picked her up.

“When I drove up to the house I knew something was wrong immediately when both cars were in the driveway,” Hobbs said.

She said she opened the garage and went inside and knocked on their bedroom door.

“I said, ‘I’m getting worried guys, I’m going to have to call the police, please open the door,'” Hobbs explained.

That’s when police discovered Carrie and her husband dead in the bedroom.

“Your world just crumbles in an instant. It is truly the most traumatic event I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Hobbs said.

“I’m never going to let this define who they were and how they were,” McElroy said.

Instead, they are going to remember Carrie’s love of music and their collective love for family and kindness.

“She was such a loving mother, and she would do anything for her kids,” Hobbs said. “My brother-in-law was the nicest, kindest person, always helping us and other family members.”

The couple had two children who will lean on the strength of their family. A GoFundMe has been started for the kids.

Although Hobbs and McElroy don’t have all the answers, their message is to always pay close attention to your family’s mental health.

“If you have a family member, and you know they are struggling, take a little time to talk to them and try to help them in the best way you can, so nothing like this happens,” McElroy said.

If you or someone you know are experiencing thoughts of suicide or are in need of mental health help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is open 24/7, at (800) 273-8255. You can also find mental health care providers in the Central Texas area on the National Alliance on Mental Illness website.