Family pleading for justice after young father shot and killed

Anthony Hebert is pictured here with his two-year-old son. (Photo courtesy of Kayla Carter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of Anthony Hebert is hoping someone will come forward with information about his death, after he was shot and killed on Mueller Boulevard late Friday night.

Austin Police say he and another person were shot after two groups agreed to meet up in the parking garage at The Mosaic at Mueller Apartments. Officers say the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an attempted robbery.

The second person who was shot was not seriously injured, according to APD.

As detectives continue their search for others involved in the shooting, Hebert’s family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Hebert leaves behind a 2-year-old son. His family says he had a hard past and was working to provide a better life for his son.

KXAN is speaking with Hebert’s family and will provide updates in this story.