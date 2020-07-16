Family of woman missing since April now offering reward for information

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a 22-year-old woman who has been missing since April is now offering a $500 reward for information that may help her be found.

Susanna Duncan (APD)

Police say Susanna Duncan was last seen at Seventh Street and I-35 around 4 a.m. on April 21. She was reported missing on May 24, and police say they are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds. According to police, she has brown hair and brown eyes and is known to wear tank tops and leggings.

Detectives say Duncan would frequently travel between Marble Falls and Austin.