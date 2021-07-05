Family of swimmer who went missing on Lake Travis reminds others to be careful

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Search crews in Travis County continue to look for a swimmer who went missing on Lake Travis Saturday.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife are using deep water sonar in a large, deep search area. The swimmer went missing near Emerald Point.

His family has identified him as 29-year-old Lonnie Gray. They said he’s a father of four who was boating with family over the weekend when he disappeared.

His sister, Kierra Gray, spoke to us as she was on her way out to Lake Travis earlier Monday to check on the search efforts.

She is warning others out on the lake to be cautious of the dangerous waters.

“He was with family, they were out playing, you know, jumping off and on… and he’s a good swimmer, and all of the sudden, he was just gone,” she said.

“Watch your family, watch your kids, especially, you know, if they’re not good swimmers or even if they are good swimmers, pay attention to what you’re doing. Put on a life jacket… you know that’s the number one thing. Wear your safety jacket,” Kierra continued.

TCSO’s dive team is on standby. If sonar is able to detect something, the dive team will be activated as part of the recovery effort.