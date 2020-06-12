Family of man who died from medical emergency while in APD custody to hold press conference

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a man who died in custody of Austin police officers and Austin-Travis County EMS on March 31, is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday.

Enrique Quiroz, 41, died after “suffering a medical emergency” in-custody of police. Quiroz was arrested following a fight with officers. The officers used a stun gun on Quiroz to subdue him, according to APD.

Quiroz’s family is holding a press conference at the scene where he died, at the 800 block of West Slaughter Lane in south Austin.

Austin police were called out on an urgent trespass call. APD reported the caller told police that Quiroz, the father of her children, was acting strangely at the residence. Quiroz had been issued a criminal trespassing order in early March which prohibits a person from returning to the property for a year, police said.

When the officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old Hispanic man, later identified as Quiroz, on the property.

When officers attempted to take Quiroz into custody, APD said he resisted and officers eventually deployed a taser. Once officers had Quiroz in handcuffs, he had a what was described by police as a “medical emergency.”

Paramedics already on-scene used life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and Quiroz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Quiroz’s first cousin will be speaking Friday on behalf of the family. The family said the main point of the presser is to get Quiroz’s name out there because they want justice for him.