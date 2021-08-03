Family of man shot, killed by Austin police holds vigil on what would’ve been his birthday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by police in January on Wickersham Lane held a memorial in his honor Monday night.

Pictured on right: Alexander “Alex” Gonzales

Alex Gonzales would have turned 28 on Monday. The event started with a moment of silence. It was followed by a balloon release and candle vigil.

Gonzales was shot and killed Jan. 5 while driving with his family through east Austin. Police say he cut off, then pointed a gun at an off-duty officer while driving.

Shortly after officers responded, Gonzales was shot while reaching into the backseat of his car. His family says he was checking on his child. His girlfriend, who was also in the car at the time, was shot. She survived.

Gonzales’ family wants the officers involved in his death, Austin Police Department Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato, fired. The incident is still under investigation.