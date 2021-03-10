Family of man found dead in Maserati after officer involved shooting suing the City of Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a man found dead in an abandoned Maserati almost two years ago is now suing the City of Austin.

23-year-old Isaiah Hutchinson, the man found in the vehicle, had been involved in an officer-involved shooting earlier the same day.

According to police, the Maserati he was found in got into a collision in downtown Austin the early morning hours of March 17, 2019, which eventually led to an altercation leading to gunfire. A few dozen police officers were in the area monitoring SXSW crowds at the time, so four ran over when they heard the gunshots.

Officers DeAndre Wright, Dane O’Neill, Trey Nelson and Zachary Woods were involved.

According to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchinson’s family, Hutchinson was in the backseat of the Maserati at first, then was outside the car holding a gun in the air to defend himself as shots were being fired. The lawsuit claims officers can be seen in video evidence shooting Hutchinson. KXAN has not yet been able to confirm that with APD.

The lawsuit claims Hutchinson was not posing a threat and was simply trying to defend himself. It also claims some of the officers involved were in plain clothes and didn’t identify themselves in the heat of the moment.

KXAN has requested more information from the city of Austin and APD on where this case stands and will update this story as more information becomes available.