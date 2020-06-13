Family of Javier Ambler set to speak at Saturday protest for justice in Williamson County

GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — Demonstrators will march from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to the Williamson County Courthouse Saturday, as part of a peaceful protest in support of Javier Ambler’s family.

Ambler died in custody of Williamson County Deputies, following a chase that began in Williamson County and ended in north Austin in March of last year.

According to Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore, Ambler was tased four times after telling law enforcement he had a congenital heart defect. In body camera footage from an Austin Police officer who responded, Ambler could be heard saying, “I have congestive heart failure,” and, “I can’t breathe.”

According to a custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the manner of Ambler’s death was ruled a homicide with the cause of death listed as “congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity, in combination with forcible restraint.”

Moore says the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has “stonewalled” the investigation into Ambler’s death by not allowing Live PD reality show footage of the incident to be released. On Tuesday, WCSO said Moore’s office never contacted it regarding the investigation. WCSO then called on “Live PD” to release the footage.

Saturday’s protest began at 9 a.m. at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. At 11 a.m. the group will march to the Williamson County Courthouse. There, Ambler’s sister, Kimberly Jones will speak at noon. Some of Ambler’s other family members may speak to protesters, as well.

Organizers are stressing that the protest will be peaceful.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Ambler’s family, and organizers are encouraging people to sign a protest asking for the deputies who tased Ambler to be held responsible for their actions.