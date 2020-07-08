LIVE: Family of ice cream vendor killed during robbery, police groups holding press conference at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family member of homicide victim Adelaido Bernabe Urias joined with several groups to give a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to talk about Urias’ killing and the increased reward for information leading to the arrest of the three people responsible for it.

Urias’ nephew, along with the Austin Police Association, Amigos En Azul, Austin Cops for Charities and LULAC, will give the update on the front steps of Austin Police Headquarters. The four groups have pledged $13,000 to the reward money pool, with LULAC contributing a $10,000 donation.

The Greater Austin Crime Commission also pledged $10,000, it was announced at the press conference.

Crime Stoppers ATX has added $1,000 to the reward pool, bringing the total reward to $24,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for Urias’ death.

Urias was robbed by three people at gunpoint outside the Serena Park Apartments, and was then shot. He died of his wounds a week later. Urias was robbed by the three people in the middle of the day, police say.

Kids in the neighborhoods where Urias sold ice cream called him “grandpa.”