Family of Austin road rage shooting victim demands justice

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Del Valle family is demanding justice after their brother was shot and killed in a road rage incident in southeast Austin.

It happened on Nov. 25 near Riverside Drive and Montopolis Drive around 9:15 p.m. Omar Munguia’s family said he was driving to the store when someone from a sedan shot at his vehicle.

“Who did this, why did they do this, how come this person is still out there, it’s just a lot,” said Ana De La Barreda, Munguia’s sister. “He was a person, he had a family, he had things going for him, he had a full life ahead of him.”

Austin police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with critical injuries. Munguia had crashed and Austin-Travis County EMS medics rushed him to the hospital. He died from his injuries at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center the following Wednesday.

Witnesses told police at the time that the victim and people inside the white sedan got into a road rage incident and multiple shots were fired from the sedan at the victim’s car.

Austin police has released video of the white sedan on the department’s YouTube channel.

His family said the 20-year-old was a loving new father who went above and beyond to help people.

“Everybody remembers him just because he was so goofy and had an outgoing personality,” said Erlinda Hernandez, also Munguia’s sister. “He was an awesome person.”

They want the person behind his death held responsible.

“We spent the last moment with him and that was very difficult,” Hernandez said. “I never imagined seeing him that way.”

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of any suspects. Detectives want anyone with information or video to call APD homicide at 512-472-8477.