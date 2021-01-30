Family of Austin man shot in officer-involved shooting asking for justice

Family and a stranger pray at the site on Wickersham Lane where police shot and killed Alexander Gonzales Jan. 5, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of Alex Gonzales and several community groups are asking for justice after he was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 5.

LULAC District 12 Director Frank Ortega and Gonzales’ family representative Carina Pinales held a virtual press conference on Saturday, asking for all body camera video and 911 recordings from the incident to be released.

Gonzales was shot and killed after he was accused of cutting off an off-duty officer while driving and pointing a gun at him.

Austin police said the off-duty officer shot at Gonzales, and his vehicle continued to move but stopped against a curb. That off-duty officer then called 911 after pulling behind his vehicle.

A release from APD said body worn camera video showed the off-duty officer, along with responding officers gave commands to Gonzales, but he made his way out of the vehicle.

The video then reportedly shows that Gonzales walked toward the vehicle’s passenger side, opened the door and as he reached into the vehicle, the off-duty officer shot at him.

Gonzales, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzales’ family said they believe he was reaching inside his car to check on his baby.

A woman, who Gonzales’ family said is his girlfriend and the mother of his baby, was injured but was expected to be OK. The baby, who was also in the vehicle at the time, was taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

APD said a gun was found at the scene.

At the time, witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots. His mother said she wants to know why they fired so many shots at her son and wants the officers arrested.

“My world has been shattered, he was my everything, he was my baby boy, I miss seeing him I miss smelling him I miss talking to him and I can’t do that no more,” said Elizabeth Gonzales.

Both officers were put on administrative leave as part of department protocol.

At last check, APD said it’s Special Investigation Unit would conduct a criminal investigation with the District Attorney’s office and it’s Internal Affairs Unit would conduct an administrative investigation with the Office of Police Oversight.