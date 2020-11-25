Family of Austin man killed in Greece calls for harsher charges after trial delay

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of an Austin man killed while visiting Greece continues to fight for justice in his case.

A new trial was supposed to start Thursday in Greece. Bakari Henderson’s family planned to travel and attend.

Greek police officers escort 2 of the 7 suspects, center, allegedly involved in the fatal beating of Texan tourist Bakari Henderson as they disembark a police bus at a courthouse in Patras city, western Greece, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Giannis Androutsopoulos)

However, on Friday, they learned the trial has been delayed because of COVID-19.

Investigators say 22-year-old Bakari Henderson died in 2017 when a group of men jumped the Texan tourist outside a bar. Only some of the men involved were convinced, though none on murder charges.

Henderson’s family is hoping a new trial date will be expedited after they were told it could take nearly a year to get a new court date.

“He’s a part of our family, and we know he would be fighting for us until the end, so we’re just going to pour in all that we can, including prayer, and see what happens,” said Bakari’s mother, Jill Henderson.

The family is asking for all nine men involved to be tried and is seeking murder charges.