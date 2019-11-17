Family of Andre Davis offering $4,000 award for information in murder

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KXAN) — Family members of murdered, Andre Davis, are still seeking answers six months after his death.

Saturday, Andre Davis’s family members and friends got together to rally in Givens Park.

On April 9, 2019, police responded to a shooting call at Givens District Park at 3811 E. 12th Street in east Austin. When police and paramedics arrived, they discovered Andre Davis body with “obvious trauma.”

“Why would you do something like that?” said Andre’s son, Andre Davis Jr.

Andre Davis lost his dad six months ago. Now, he’s left wondering what led up to his father’s death.

“There are unsolved mysteries,” said Davis. “What happened and why did it happen,” he said.

Andre Davis, who was 47-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene within 12 minutes of the first report. Authorities determined robbery appeared to be the motive.

A month after the shooting in Givens Park, Glenn Maddison Deal was arrested in connection to the murder. Family members are saying, there’s more to the story.

“Get those who murdered him behind bars,” said Shavonne Lovings, Andre’s niece. “Whoever was out here, anybody, just come forward.”

Police also believe there were other suspects involved in the alleged robbery and shooting, but at last report, have yet to make any additional arrests.

Davis family is offering $4,000 dollars to anyone with information. Glenn Deal’s next court date is Dec. 4.