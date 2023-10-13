AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family member of an airline employee who died at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in April is suing American Airlines for negligence, according to court records obtained by KXAN.

On April 20, the Austin Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving an airline employee who was operating a ground service vehicle that struck a jet bridge.

Court documents Friday revealed the employee as Michal Ingraham, who worked for American Airlines at the time of the crash.

Ingraham was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

American Airlines is who authorized the use of the ground vehicle involved in the crash, court records said. The lawsuit claims the airline “failed to remedy the malfunctioning deficiencies with the vehicle.”

Court documents said the negligent act from American Airlines is what caused the vehicle to crash into the jet bridge the day of the crash.

Some of the reasons listed for the negligence include failure to properly train its employees, failure to supervise its employees, failure to warn Ingraham of a known, unreasonably dangerous workplace hazard and more, court documents said.

Damages from the crash, documents said, led to a wrongful death on the day of the crash.

The family member (plaintiff) seeks monetary relief of $1 million to get medical expenses, funeral and burial expenses paid and more.

KXAN reached out to American Airlines for a comment. We will update this article once one is received.