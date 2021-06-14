Family member accused of killing woman in north Austin Saturday

A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex off Rundberg Lane the afternoon of June 12, 2021. She later died at the hospital. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family member is accused of shooting and killing a woman in north Austin Saturday afternoon.

Augustine Moreno, 32, faces a murder charge. He is not listed as being in custody or having an attorney assigned. When one is, we will reach out for a statement and update this story.

Share a tip about this story

Police were called to the 1900 block of West Rundberg Lane around 3:20 p.m. Saturday They found a woman who had been shot in the shoulder multiple times on the living room floor in an apartment. The officer on scene reported seeing a number of small-caliber fired cartridges nearby.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died hours later.

Police say Moreno was home and told them he had been in the bathroom when he heard shots, ran out and saw the woman on the floor. Neighbors said they didn’t see anyone leave the apartment, and a witness told police she saw Moreno holding a gun shortly after the shooting and hiding it under the couch.

Police later found the gun beneath the couch, along with six fired cartridges that matched it.