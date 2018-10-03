Family Independence Initiative launches in Austin Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Family Independence Initiative launched today in Austin. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Family Independence Initiative launched Tuesday in Austin, seeing some big names invest in local families struggling with poverty.

The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, St. David's Foundation, and Google.org are some of the organizations behind it behind it.

The initiative works by having one of the organizations partner with families to learns their goals. They are then granted money to invest.

"We think of it as a community. If you talk to the families themselves, now they're interacting with each other. Again, the platform helps them to do that. And sharing best practices," said Jesus Gerena, CEO of the Family Independence Initiative.

Austin is the tenth city in the nation to join the Family Independence Initiative.