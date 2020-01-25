Family holds benefit for teenager killed in street racing crash

Austin

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family and friends of a teenager killed in a street racing crash last week held a benefit in his honor on Saturday.

Fabian Morales, 18, died after a crash in the 7500 block of Bluff Springs Road in southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department said that a car and a truck were racing at the time, with the car further ahead.

Fabian Morales’ family and friends at the benefit (Picture: KXAN)

It made a wide right turn into a driveway, the starting point for the race, but the truck hit the car on the driver’s side. The car went into oncoming traffic before ultimately coming to rest on a light pole.

Morales was taken to the hospital where he later died. The other driver, Jorge Luis Lopez-Dominguez, has been charged with two second-degree felonies, racing on a highway and failure to stop and render aid.

Jorge Luis Lopez-Dominguez
Jorge Luis Lopez-Dominguez. Photo courtesy of Travis County Jail.

On Saturday, Morales’ family held a benefit to help cover funeral expenses.

They gathered at Estrada’s Cleaners on East 7th Street where they sold plates of food.

Last week, they held a vigil at the scene of the crash, with dozens of cars lining the street and at least 100 people bringing candles and flowers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss