Family holds benefit for teenager killed in street racing crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family and friends of a teenager killed in a street racing crash last week held a benefit in his honor on Saturday.

Fabian Morales, 18, died after a crash in the 7500 block of Bluff Springs Road in southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department said that a car and a truck were racing at the time, with the car further ahead.

Fabian Morales’ family and friends at the benefit (Picture: KXAN)

It made a wide right turn into a driveway, the starting point for the race, but the truck hit the car on the driver’s side. The car went into oncoming traffic before ultimately coming to rest on a light pole.

Morales was taken to the hospital where he later died. The other driver, Jorge Luis Lopez-Dominguez, has been charged with two second-degree felonies, racing on a highway and failure to stop and render aid.

Jorge Luis Lopez-Dominguez. Photo courtesy of Travis County Jail.

On Saturday, Morales’ family held a benefit to help cover funeral expenses.

They gathered at Estrada’s Cleaners on East 7th Street where they sold plates of food.

Last week, they held a vigil at the scene of the crash, with dozens of cars lining the street and at least 100 people bringing candles and flowers.