AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friends left photos, flowers, notes and balloons at a growing memorial they created to remember a local graffiti artist killed in an east Austin crash.

Police confirmed that Adam Gaconnet, 32, died on April 29 when a vehicle struck him, as he rode a scooter home from work during the early morning hours. The crash happened on East Seventh Street between Allen and Gunter Streets, which is now decorated in honor of Gaconnet by those who knew him best.

Gaconnet’s mother, Debi West, along with his brother, Bret, live about 3.5 hours south of Austin along the Texas coast in Rockport. Based on the photos they’ve seen, they said they cannot believe the extent of the memorial left at the crash site. They’re also touched by the meaningful things that many of his friends are sharing on social media, especially those who created a Facebook page called “Atom Rage: A Celebration of Life” as a place for people to go and share their favorite memories.

“It’s been a phenomenal outpouring,” West said Tuesday.

His brother Bret called it “absolutely beautiful” but “not surprising” to see what people are saying about how he impacted them.

“He knew so many people,” Bret said. “He would just get on the bus and ride around town with his friends just to meet people. Like all day, they’d just sit on the bus and ride around town just to meet new people. He knew a lot of people and affected a lot of people, and it’s just amazing.”

Many of the tributes people are making now include pictures of the artwork Gaconnet created with a spray-paint can. His mother said she recognized his artistic talents early, which only grew from the stick figures he’d draw starting at age seven or eight.

“If the notion struck him, he’d put it on paper,” West said.

After the crash last week, police said they arrested the 21-year-old driver, Francisco Jauregui, for driving while intoxicated. Jail records show he’s no longer in custody, and currently, no attorney is listed for him. KXAN will reach out to Jauregui’s attorney for comment once one is chosen.

Gaconnet’s mother said she hopes his death will serve as a tragic reminder to find a safe way home.

“I want this to be a lesson to people that you know, you don’t have to drink and drive. There’s ways around it,” West said. “Call somebody, anybody. Walk, crawl — doesn’t matter. Just don’t put somebody else’s mother through this.”

The family plans to hold services for him in Aransas Pass, Texas on May 13 — a fitting day, they say, because it’s Friday the 13th.

“That was always my favorite number, and he just picked up on it,” West said. “We ran from there.”







Friends created a memorial for Adam Gaconnet near the crash site where he died on East Seventh Street. (KXAN photos/Julie Karam)

“If you can choose any day, you know, that’d be the one,” Bret added, laughing.