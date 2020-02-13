Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Capital Metro, train operator and city

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family is seeking $1 million in damages after their daughter, Erica Findley, died in February 2018 while visiting Austin.

According to attorneys representing the Findley family, Erica was hit in the head by a Capital Metro train’s side panel while walking on East 5th Street. She died three days later.

The lawsuit alleges “there are no sidewalks in this area, pedestrians are forced to walk either in lanes of vehicular traffic or immediately adjacent to train tracks.”

The family of Erica Findley, right, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against CapMetro, the train operator and the City of Austin. (Photo courtesy of Findley family)

This is the area on East 5th Street where the lawsuit alleges the collision that led to Erica Findley’s death occured. (KXAN photo/Yoojin Cho)

The attorneys said Erica and her friend were walking in the 1600 block of East 5th Street between Chicon and Comal Streets.

In that block, there’s a sidewalk on one side of the street, but it ends after about 670 feet, which is about a halfway point between Chicon and Comal. Once the sidewalk ends, pedestrians have to walk in the street. The other side doesn’t have any sidewalks. It has CapMetro’s train tracks.

According to a news release, ” The lawsuit was filed against the operator of the train, Herzog Transit Services, which hired and trained the operator, Stadler Rail US which designed and sold the train, and Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the City of Austin, and Austin Energy.”

Capital Metro told KXAN they have not been served with the lawsuit, yet.

