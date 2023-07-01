AUSTIN (KXAN) — A wrongful death lawsuit has officially been filed by the wife and family of a man who was killed by falling debris near a construction site in March.

Michael Delgado, 29, was riding his bike in the 2400 block of Rio Grande Street on Rio Grande Street when he was hit by falling debris on the evening of March 2.

At the time, an attorney for the Delgado family said UT students offered aid before emergency responders arrived, and Delgado was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The original petition for the suit from Delgado’s family alleges that Greystar Development, who was in charge of construction at the building, was responsible for Delgado’s death through negligence, as the piece of debris that fell on him was not secured despite there being a wind and weather advisory in effect at the time.

This was not the first time Greystar has gotten in trouble for a construction-related death.

Back in April, Greystar was found guilty of negligence in the case of a 2019 crane collapse that killed one woman and destroyed multiple units at an apartment complex in Dallas. They were forced to pay more than $860 million in damages.

It is unclear how much the Delgado family has asked for, but the petition does note it was more than $1 million.