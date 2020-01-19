Family asking for answers a month after east Austin bike crash kills their loved one

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A month after an east Austin crash killed Merry Daye, family members are still searching for answers.

This was the third deadly bicycle crash along Cameron Road in East Austin in 2019.

Saturday, Bike Austin advocates rode in Daye’s honor. In attendance, was Daye’s family members who spoke during an emotional tribute to Daye.

“This is my child, she’ll always be my child,” said Merry Robertson, Daye’s mother. “Every day and every night, I feel it.”

During Saturday’s emotional tribute, Robertson tried to hold back her tears. Meanwhile, her whole family is still feeling the pain.

Daye was riding her bike along Cameron Road when she was hit. Police believe they found the truck involved, but the driver is somewhere out there.

“We’re all fathers, uncles, aunts and we all have families just like drivers,” said Ricardo Trevino. “We’re human beings.”

Ricardo Trevino put on Saturday’s silent ride. He says he’s been cycling in Austin for 35 years, and it’s a hobby he enjoys wholeheartedly.

“I turn my head so that drivers can see that I’m listening to them,” said Trevino.

In the era of distracted driving, cycling has changed for Trevino. Since, he’s been to four silent rides for fallen cyclists.

Chris Riley is the president of Bike Austin. He also used to be an Austin City Council member. Riley says since 2014, Austin City Council has called for protective bike lane measures, but they haven’t been implemented.

The protective bike lane measures would consist of putting something like a fleet post up alongside the bike lanes.

Just in 2019 alone, there have been three deaths along Cameron and Dessau. Before Merry was killed, Bike Austin put up a survey. According to Bike Austin advocates, the city will use that to make their decision. Until then:

“I don’t think that her life should be ignored,” said Merry Robertson.

The Bike Austin survey to be presented at council suggests the addition of protected bike lanes along a six-mile stretch off of Cameron and Dessau roads.