Families living under poverty line with school-aged kids eligible for $25 computers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 240 Austin families living 200% below the poverty line will get a computer for $25.

The city of Austin and PCs for People partnered to sell retired city computers to families with children in four Austin schools that live well-below the federal poverty income level and don’t have a home computer to help with school work.

Houston, Rodriguez and Widen elementary schools were selected, as well as the Uphaus Early Childhood Center. Qualified families will pick up their PCs Dec. 13 at Houston Elementary.

During the event, families will receive computer literacy training, and each computer comes equipped with Windows 10 and LibreOffice software.

Austin ISD and The Housing Authority helped identify qualifying families. All four schools are part of the Community Eligibility Provision with 100% of students eligible for free lunch.