Families displaced from homes after fourplex catches fire in northeast Austin

The building on Creekside Drive after the fire (Picture: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twelve people including six children have been displaced from their homes following a fire in northeast Austin.

Firefighters were called to the fourplex on Creekside Drive at about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

One of the firefighters sustained minor injuries as crews tackled the blaze, the Austin Fire Department said, but no one living in the building was hurt.

AFD said the fire started in a kitchen while someone was cooking. The cost of the damage is estimated at $250,000 structure and $75,000 for contents.

The families displaced by the fire will be assisted by the Red Cross, AFD added.