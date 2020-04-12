Faith-based organization opens food pantry for financially-strained families during coronavirus pandemic

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local faith-based organization set up a food pantry to serve the Austin community on Saturday.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul opened their pantry from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 901 W. Braker Lane for families facing a financial strain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their hope was for people to have a solid meal on Easter Sunday.

Volunteers and staff members wore gloves and masks as they handed out bags of food, which were distributed according to the number of people in a household.

The Vincentian Family Center is seeking the following donations to continue helping the community:

  • nonperishable snacks
  • nonperishable meals
  • canned vegetables

For more information, contact Kanobia Russell-Blackmon at 512-251-6995 or at kanobia@ssvdvp.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss