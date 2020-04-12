Faith-based organization opens food pantry for financially-strained families during coronavirus pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local faith-based organization set up a food pantry to serve the Austin community on Saturday.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul opened their pantry from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 901 W. Braker Lane for families facing a financial strain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their hope was for people to have a solid meal on Easter Sunday.

Volunteers and staff members wore gloves and masks as they handed out bags of food, which were distributed according to the number of people in a household.

The Vincentian Family Center is seeking the following donations to continue helping the community:

nonperishable snacks

nonperishable meals

canned vegetables

For more information, contact Kanobia Russell-Blackmon at 512-251-6995 or at kanobia@ssvdvp.org.