Fact Check: Trump claims he opened a new Apple manufacturing plant in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Donald Trump was in Austin Wednesday to tour an Apple manufacturing facility that is producing the company’s new line of Mac Pros. However, a claim the president tweeted about his visit was inaccurate.

Trump tweeted, “Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America….”

The manufacturing facility that he toured is not new and does not belong to Apple. It is owned by Flex and has been operating in northwest Austin for six years.

Apple did break ground on a new campus on Wednesday. It’s also located in northwest Austin but the president did not stop by that site during his time in Austin.

Executive Editor for the Texas Tribune Ross Ramsey pointed out that Wednesday’s tour was Trump’s seventh visit to Texas in 2019. He explained that with what is going on in Washington with the impeachment inquiry, the president could use more positive trips like this.

“I think one of the things in politics is, generally speaking, pictures, Trump, words. And the picture is the president walking around a vibrant manufacturing plant, in a vibrant city, talking about the economy, that’s his strong card,” said Ramsey.

Austin’s Democratic Congressman, Rep. Lloyd Doggett released a statement attacking the president’s false claim of opening the manufacturing plant he toured.

“Trump lives in a totally fact-free environment. His claim of opening a manufacturing plant that’s been in Austin for years is as divorced from reality as his claim that he didn’t try to bribe Ukraine,” said Doggett. “All he did was block our roadways, attack respected local journalists as ‘fake news,’ and attempt to distract from today’s devastating testimony by his own appointee about Trump’s misuse of public resources for his personal gain.”