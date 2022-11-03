AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Meta Platforms Inc. will not occupy the office space in the tallest building under construction in Austin, casting a pall over the city’s commercial real estate scene.

The Facebook parent company plans to sublease the 589,000 square feet in the Sixth and Guadalupe high-rise.

On the last day of 2021, Meta (Nasdaq: META) leased all of the office space in the tower, which is rising downtown at 400 W. Sixth St., Austin Business Journal first reported in January.

