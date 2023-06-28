Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 28, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Allegiant plane preparing to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday had to “initiate a climb due to a small aircraft in proximity,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to KXAN. The FAA has opened an investigation into the incident.

The FAA said the closest proximity between the aircrafts was 1.6 miles and 200 feet.

A passenger on Allegiant flight No. 1500 told KXAN the plane “took a very extreme dip down, causing incredible pressure inside the cabin.”

The passenger, who requested anonymity, said they were traveling from Cincinnati (CVG) to AUS and landed around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

An AUS spokesperson said investigations of incidents between aircrafts were handled by the NTSB.

The National Transportation Safety Board said there was no information available at this time.

“We have no reports of a situation like that on Flight No. 1500,” Allegiant told KXAN in a statement.

This story was initiated through KXAN ReportIt. You can submit news tips to ReportIt@KXAN.com.

Near collision at AUS

In February, the FAA said it was looking into an incident where a plane coming in to land almost collided with another aircraft cleared to take off at AUS.

It happened when a FedEx cargo plane nearly landed on a runway where a Southwest flight was preparing to take off. An animation created by Flightradar24 shows how close the planes were to crashing.

But the FedEx pilot stopped the landing and “initiated a climb out,” FAA officials said in a statement. The plane rose up again just before it was set to land.

“At the closest point horizontally, the aircraft were less than 1000 feet apart, but we do not have same-time data points in order to calculate an exact figure,” Flightradar24 wrote.