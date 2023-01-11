AUSTIN (KXAN) – Nearly a year after the Austin water boil notice that lasted three days, a report from an external audit of Austin Water has been released, detailing 53 recommendations for the utility company to improve.

In the last five years, there were five significant water quality events – water boil notices and zebra mussels issues – that led to notable disruptions for Austin Water. In response to these, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter authored a resolution calling for an external audit of Austin Water to review these incidents, determine what went wrong and prevent it from happening again. Five City Council members co-sponsored Alter’s resolution, and it was unanimously passed at a City Council meeting in late February.

“This is a pattern that is problematic, and one that we need to be looking at, you know, in a different way,” said Alter after the incident in Feb. 2022.

The auditors found that while the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant, one of three plans Austin Water operates, is able to treat water successfully 99% of the time, it was unsuccessful during times of extreme water turbidity – a measurement that indicated the clarity or the clearness of drinking water.

Rather than a single cause preventing the water plant from delivering high-quality water during extreme events, they identified 53 barriers. The recommendations fall under areas of hiring and compensation, organizational structure, operations and staff training, culture and internal communications and emergency management, according to the report. The utility company agreed fully or partially with 49 of the recommendations and has already begun working on nearly 20 of them.

“The release of this report is an important step towards rebuilding trust between our community and our utility, and it is crucial that we remain transparent as we implement the report recommendations,” Alter said in a message board post today.

“Austin Water has committed to transparency in the implementation of the recommendations and will provide regular status reports to the appropriate Council oversight committee,” she continued.

Austin Water Director Shay Ralls Roalson released the following statement about the audit:

“Austin Water has been and continues to be an industry leader serving customers for more than 100 years. We have a dedicated workforce that strives to provide excellent and reliable service for our community, and we have all been discouraged by recent water quality events. While we have learned from these events and implemented enhancements to increase our resiliency, we welcome an outside perspective to help us evaluate where we can continue to improve. The external review conducted by the University of Texas Center for Water and the Environment has provided a roadmap of recommendations to help us restore trust with the community and strengthen our staff. I am committed to working through these recommendations and will share our implementation progress with the Austin Water Oversight Committee on February 15.”