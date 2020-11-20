Exterior building at Southside Flying Pizza catches fire

AFD crews put out a fire Friday in a storeroom next to Southside Flying Pizza. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An exterior storeroom at Southside Flying Pizza on South Lamar Boulevard caught fire early Friday morning, the Austin Fire Department said.

The department tweeted out pictures of crews working the fire which they say sparked at 4:25 a.m.

@austinfiredept units responded to a fire at 1224 S. Lamar at 0425. Fire was contained to an exterior storeroom. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/7m7nQZtrMn — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 20, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department did not say how extensive the damage was or if any other parts of the restaurant were burnt.

Southside Flying Pizza has three locations. This is the one at 1224 S. Lamar Blvd. not far from the Alamo Drafthouse.

Second fire at Southside Flying Pizza in four years

This location also caught fire in May 2017, which caused $175,000 in damage, $100,000 to the building and $75,000 to the contents.

The cause of that fire was an electrical issue in the office area.