AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin hits record-breaking temperatures this summer, the City of Austin says they’re working to keep roads from being impacted. Here’s what you need to know:

How do I know if a road is impacted by heat?

According to Pirouz Moin, assistant director of Public Works operations for the City of Austin, if you find a large, isolated crack in the road, that’s likely to be be an issue with something underneath the road, not heat.

“The temperature and the rain, and the way that it applies to the surface kind of evenly, you would see the cracks everywhere,” Moin explained.

Central Texas has seen an alternation between extreme heat and heavy rain this week, that’s something that can be damaging for Austin roads over time, Moin explained.

Long periods of heat dry out the materials — like clay and dirt — underneath streets, which creates cracks above. Rain then gets into those cracks and makes them more extreme.

How is the city working to fix road erosion?

The transportation department maintains 8,000 lane miles — meaning miles of road that are 10 feet wide — in the City of Austin. It aims to treat roughly 10% of those every year, according to Moin.

A large portion of that treatment is filling cracks in the road which are often caused by the drying out of materials underneath.

“You go around and seal those cracks to prevent moisture from getting in and causing that crack to open up and affect the layer beneath and asphalt itself,” Moin said.

The city also treats several hundred miles of road every year with a preventative coat, Moin explained.

How do I get cracks fixed?

If you believe a road has been impacted by heat, the transportation department requests you report the issue to 311 with an exact address.

The City of Austin will come out and assess the situation before finding a treatment.