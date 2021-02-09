Experts recommend waiting 90 days before getting COVID-19 vaccine after recovery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, medical experts say it’s best to wait a bit before getting the vaccine.

Doctors recommend waiting 90 days after recovery before getting the vaccine, something Sharon Ammann said she simply wasn’t aware of.

“I started checking around with doctors and they said you need to wait, but I never knew that before,” Ammann said. “The week of Christmas I went and got tested and two days later it came back positive.”

After recovering from the virus she signed up to get the vaccine, but later canceled her appointment after she consulted with a doctor.

“The recommendation is that if you have had COVID let 90 days elapse before you get yourself the vaccine,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “The thought is that your immune system will be able to better respond to the vaccine. And it is becoming more apparent that people who have had COVID then get their first dose of the vaccine are more likely to get side effects. That 90 days might mitigate that a little.”

What if you get COVID-19 after the first dose of the vaccine? The advice remains the same.

“Wait 90 days before you get the second dose of the vaccine,” Schaffner said.

Schaffner says scientists are already working on second-generation COVID-19 vaccines that, if needed, should work better against the variant strains popping up in the area.