AUSTIN (KXAN) — An experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug that’s been tested in a large, late-stage clinical trial showed promising results in slowing down the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients.

Drugmaker Eisai led the study and partnered with Biogen on the development of the experimental drug, lecanemab. The drug is shown to target areas of the brain where the disease can cause deterred memory and thinking problems.

Nearly 1,800 people completed the trial, receiving either a 10 mg per kilogram dose of the medicine or a placebo dose every two weeks over an 18-month period. Data compiled from study participants who were treated with lecanemab reported a 27% reduction in cognitive decline.

Andrea Taurins, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association – Capital of Texas Chapter, joined KXAN Thursday to discuss the timeline for FDA approval.