AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers should expect more traffic downtown this weekend due to heightened security for former President Donald Trump’s visit to Austin.

Downtown Austin Alliance sent out a notice Thursday advising people to watch out for more congestion and delays Saturday around the Austin Convention Center, which is where Trump will hold an “America Freedom Tour” stop most of the day.

“There could be significant impacts to hotels and businesses within a 2-3 block radius of the Convention Center due to Secret Service protocols,” the alliance’s advisory read. “Please plan and communicate accordingly.”

In addition to Trump, other speakers at the event will include his son Donald Trump, Jr. and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Anyone who has a flight Saturday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport should not expect to see a Trump sighting there. An airport spokesperson told KXAN the former president will fly into and out of a private airport, not AUS, so operations at AUS will carry on as normal this weekend.

Trump’s Austin visit comes two days before the early voting period begins in the Texas runoff election when voters will decide which Republican and Democratic candidates will advance to the November general election.

One closely-watched primary that remains contested is for Texas attorney general. The Democrats will decide whether Rochelle Garza or Joe Jaworski will be their party’s candidate, while the Republican runoff pits George P. Bush against incumbent Ken Paxton, who has Trump’s endorsement.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, the early voting period for the Texas runoff election lasts from May 16-20, while Election Day is May 24.